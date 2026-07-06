4 more Palestinians killed, 22 injured in Israeli strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire Israeli forces target moving vehicles, homes, medical sources tell Anadolu

Four Palestinians were killed and 22 others injured in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since dawn Monday, amid daily violations of the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

In the latest developments, two Palestinians were killed and 16 others injured in an Israeli strike targeting a vehicle in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, medical sources told Anadolu.

The Israeli army also targeted a second vehicle near the Al-Matahin junction north of Khan Younis, with no injuries reported, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

At dawn, the Israeli army struck a home belonging to the Doghmush family in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood south of Gaza City, killing a Palestinian man and his wife and injuring six others, according to medical sources.

A fire broke out in the targeted home after the strike before civil defense teams and residents later extinguished it, witnesses said.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement have killed 1,066 Palestinians and injured 3,445 others as of Sunday, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since the start of Israel's genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, Israel has killed more than 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, in addition to widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure.​​​​​​​