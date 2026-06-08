Israel continued attacks in Lebanon despite ceasefire, killing more than 3,600 people since early March

4 killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon in latest ceasefire violation Israel continued attacks in Lebanon despite ceasefire, killing more than 3,600 people since early March

Four people were killed early Monday in Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling in southern Lebanon in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire, Lebanese media reported.

The casualties occurred in strikes targeting a shelter center in the town of Zefta, as well as the vicinity of a Shiite congregation hall, a public school and the town center, the state news agency NNA said.

Despite a fragile ceasefire that began April 17, Israel has continued its assault on Lebanon, killing at least 3,613 people, injuring 11,072 others, and displacing more than 1 million people since March 2.

Tensions escalated on Sunday when Israel bombed the Lebanese capital Beirut despite the ceasefire, prompting Iran to launch missiles at northern Israel in retaliation, with Israel responding with several waves of airstrikes against Iran

*Writing by Lina Altawell in Istanbul