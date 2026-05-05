Fatalities reported as Israel and Hezbollah escalate attacks along border

4 killed in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire Fatalities reported as Israel and Hezbollah escalate attacks along border

Four people were killed and others injured in Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, marking new violations of an ongoing ceasefire, Lebanese media said.

The state-run National News Agency said two people were killed and one was injured in an airstrike in the town of Deir Kifa in the Tyre district.

Two more people were killed in a drone strike targeting a motorcycle in southern Lebanon, the same source said.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said forces from the 146th Division targeted two individuals with an armed drone as they were moving on a motorcycle in southern Lebanon.

He claimed that the pair were Hezbollah members who allegedly approached Israeli forces operating in the area.

The army released footage showing a drone pursuing the motorcycle before striking it.

There was no Hezbollah comment on the claim.

Separately, Adraee said an anti-tank missile fired by Hezbollah fell near Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

No injuries were reported.

The developments came as Israeli forces carried out 57 attacks across Lebanon on Tuesday in the latest escalation since March 2, according to an Anadolu tally based on official and local sources.

In retaliation, Hezbollah launched 17 attacks targeting Israeli tanks, military vehicles, troop gatherings, and an anti-armor position in southern Lebanon.

Despite the ceasefire that was announced April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Tuesday that the death toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 has reached 2,702, with 8,311 injured.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the previous war between 2023 and 2024, and has advanced about 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory during the current offensive.

*Writing by Lina Altawell and Mohammad Sio