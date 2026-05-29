3 Palestinians killed in Israeli drone strike on security checkpoint in southern Gaza Strike ignites fires in tents sheltering displaced Palestinians west of Khan Younis

An Israeli drone strike on a Palestinian security checkpoint killed three Palestinians and injured others in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, medical sources said Thursday.

The victims and wounded were transferred to Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, a medical source told Anadolu.

Earlier, three Palestinians sustained minor injuries in an Israeli strike targeting a food warehouse and vacant land in the same area.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the strike sparked fires in several tents sheltering displaced Palestinians nearby.

In Gaza City, a medical source said one Palestinian was killed and several others injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a gathering of civilians behind Imam Al-Shafi’i Mosque in the Zeitoun neighborhood.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas near Al-Sanafour junction in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, according to witnesses.

On Wednesday, the first day of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holiday, 10 Palestinians were killed, including two girls and two women, and 18 others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house near Al-Israa Tower on Omar Al-Mukhtar Street in central Gaza City.

Israeli attacks have killed 910 Palestinians and injured 2,747 since a ceasefire took effect more than seven months ago, according to the Gaza Media Office.

Israel launched its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians and injuring over 172,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Tarek Chouiref

