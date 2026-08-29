Attacks come amid continued Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10

3 Palestinians killed, 7 injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza despite ceasefire Attacks come amid continued Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10

Three Palestinians were killed and seven others injured Saturday in Israeli attacks targeting several areas of the Gaza Strip in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire, a medical source said.

The source said two Palestinian were killed and two others wounded in an Israeli airstrike targeting an electric bicycle belonging to a private delivery company in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

Three Palestinians were also injured Saturday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a medicine warehouse at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip, the source added.

The source said the three Palestinians were inside the hospital to receive medical services when the strike hit the medicine warehouse.

One Palestinian was also killed and another seriously injured by Israeli gunfire targeting farmers as they worked on their farmland east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, the same source said.

Eyewitnesses said an Israeli quadcopter drone opened fire on the victim while he was working on his farmland.

In Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, one Palestinian was injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a person inside a camp for displaced people in the Al-Ard al-Tayyiba area of Al-Mawasi.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, 1,313 Palestinians have been killed and 4,361 injured in Israeli violations since the ceasefire took effect.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed at least 73,449 Palestinians and injured 174,472 others, according to the ministry.