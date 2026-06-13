Despite truce in effect since October 2025, Israeli army continues attack across Palestinian enclave

3 Palestinians killd in Israeli strikes in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation Despite truce in effect since October 2025, Israeli army continues attack across Palestinian enclave

Three Palestinians were killed on Saturday in two Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire agreement, a medical source said.

A worker for the Bureij municipality was killed in a drone strike targeting a waste dump near the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, the source said.

Local sources said the deceased was targeted by the Israeli drone while doing his work.

Two more people were killed in another strike on a gathering of civilians in the al-Amal neighborhood in Khan Younis in southern Gaza and their bodies were transferred to Nasser Hospital, the source added.

A child was also moderately wounded in the Israeli attack, the source said.

On Friday, the Israeli army acknowledged killing 20 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip during the past week, claiming that the victims were members of Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups.

Tel Aviv's continued attacks on the Palestinian enclave come despite the ceasefire that began in October 2025.

The truce was intended to bring a halt to Israel's genocidal war on Gaza that has killed about 73,000 Palestinians and wounded over 173,000 others since October 2023, while causing widespread destruction affecting 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.

* Writing by Serdar Dincel and Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul