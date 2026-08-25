3 Palestinians injured in Israeli occupier attacks as army arrests 7 in West Bank raids Israeli occupiers also steal livestock, damage electricity poles in Bethlehem, Nablus areas

Three Palestinians were injured Tuesday in attacks by Israeli occupiers in the occupied West Bank, while army forces arrested seven Palestinians during raids across several towns and demolished civilian structures, according to Palestinian media.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said three Palestinians suffered bruises and wounds after Israeli occupiers attacked them in the town of Za’atara, east of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank.

The occupiers attacked Palestinian homes and severely beat several residents, leaving three injured and requiring hospital treatment, the agency said, adding that the attackers also stole several sheep.

In a separate incident in the northern West Bank, the occupiers damaged electricity poles in the town of Burin, south of Nablus, in the second such attack within a week.

Wafa said Israeli occupiers cut down several electricity poles supplying power to the home of the Sufan family in the town, which lies near the illegal Yitzhar settlement.

Occupiers, accompanied by Israeli forces, also entered the town of Madama, where they provoked residents before destroying a memorial, the agency added.

Separately, Israeli forces arrested three Palestinians during a raid in Nablus city, northern West Bank, after storming and searching several homes, Wafa reported.

South of Nablus, Israeli forces demolished tin structures and sheep pens in the town of Duma, bulldozed areas of land and uprooted dozens of trees, according to the agency.

Israeli forces also stormed the towns of Qaffin and Attil north of Tulkarem, as well as the Thanaba suburb of the city, raiding and searching homes, interrogating several Palestinians and arresting one of them.

Wafa said Israeli forces stormed Dar Salah town east of Bethlehem, searched the home of lawyer Izz al-Din al-Mansi, and arrested him and his son Yousef, both holders of Israeli-issued blue IDs.

Israeli forces also arrested journalist Thaer al-Fakhouri, a resident of Hebron, after stopping his vehicle near the roundabout of Tuqu town, southeast of Bethlehem.

On Monday, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Israeli occupiers’ attacks increased by 63% during the first seven months of this year compared with the same period in 2025.

The commission documented 4,113 attacks by Israeli occupiers during the period, up from 2,524 in the first seven months of last year, an increase of 1,589 incidents.​​​​​​​

The occupied West Bank has seen an escalation in Israeli military raids and attacks by Israeli occupiers against Palestinians since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023.