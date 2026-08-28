Brothers, their cousin killed outside home in Al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis

3 Palestinians from same family killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Gaza Brothers, their cousin killed outside home in Al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis

Three Palestinians from the same family were killed Friday in an Israeli drone strike in Al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to medical and local sources.

A medical source at Nasser Hospital told Anadolu that the bodies of the three Palestinians were brought to the facility after the Israeli strike near Al-Matahin junction in Al-Qarara.

Witnesses and local sources told Anadolu that the victims were two brothers and their cousin from the Abdeen family.

An Israeli drone struck them while they were outside their home, killing all three, the sources said.

In central Gaza, a Palestinian was moderately injured by Israeli military vehicle fire east of Deir al-Balah, according to a medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Israeli military vehicles also opened heavy fire south of Khan Younis, while Israeli warships opened fire toward the city's coastline, with no injuries reported.

The attacks came despite US President Donald Trump's call for Israel to halt strikes on the Gaza Strip.

In an Aug. 17 interview with US broadcaster Fox News, Trump said Israel "shouldn't be carrying out strikes in Gaza."

He also said Hamas had agreed to give up its weapons under his plan aimed at ending the war in the enclave.

The ceasefire agreement has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, but Israeli violations have killed 1,303 Palestinians and injured 4,336 others since then, while hundreds of bodies have been recovered from the rubble.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed around 73,438 Palestinians and injured 174,447 others in the Gaza Strip, according to the enclave's Health Ministry.