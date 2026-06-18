Drone strike hits civilian vehicle in densely populated area near Al-Saraya Field Hospital in central Gaza City, witnesses say

3 more Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in Gaza in new ceasefire violation Drone strike hits civilian vehicle in densely populated area near Al-Saraya Field Hospital in central Gaza City, witnesses say

Three Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli drone strike in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, marking another violation of a ceasefire in effect since last October, a medical source said.

The bodies of three Palestinians and several wounded people arrived at Al-Saraya Field Hospital after a civilian vehicle was hit at the Abu Khadra intersection in central Gaza City, the source told Anadolu.

According to witnesses, an Israeli drone fired a missile at the vehicle as it passed through the Abu Khadra intersection in the city.

The strike left the vehicle in flames, they added.

The attack took place in one of the busiest and most densely populated areas of Gaza City, with heavy movement of residents throughout the day.

One of the victims was Tariq Abu Saif, director of the Peace Dove charity, local sources said.

Witnesses said a Palestinian youth, Abdul Jawad Abu al-Laban who was preparing for his wedding in a week, was also among those killed in the Israeli attacks.

Since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have killed 1,007 Palestinians and wounded 3,165 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are living in tents and temporary shelters across the Gaza Strip after Israel’s genocidal war destroyed or heavily damaged their homes, forcing repeated displacement and pushing them into camps that lack basic living conditions and essential services.

Since Israel began its war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 8, 2023, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 173,000 wounded, in addition to widespread destruction affecting 90% of the enclave’s civilian infrastructure.

*Writing by Lina Altawell, Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul