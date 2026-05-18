3 killed, 10 injured in new Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon despite ceasefire 2 Palestinians, including girl, among dead as Israeli warplanes strike Baalbek, Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts

At least three people were killed and 10 others injured Monday in new Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon despite an ongoing ceasefire agreement, according to Lebanese authorities and state media.

An Israeli strike on the eastern town of Douris in the Baalbek district killed two Palestinians, including a girl, and wounded a woman and a child, the Lebanese Health Ministry said in a statement.

The state news agency NNA reported that an Israeli strike on the southern town of Maarakeh in the Tyre district killed one person and injured eight others.

Israeli warplanes also carried out strikes targeting Siddiqine in the Tyre district, the al-Khashna area in Qana, and the town of Deir Antar in the Bint Jbeil district, according to the agency.

A second Israeli strike on Qana targeted a house in the al-Khashna neighborhood, completely leveling it, NNA said.

The agency added that Israeli aircraft also struck residential buildings in the town of Deir Aames in Tyre in three consecutive waves.

Earlier Monday, Israeli warplanes targeted several homes in the al-Qalaa area between the towns of Harouf and Doueir, destroying them, according to the report.

The attacks came despite the US-mediated ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and later extended until the beginning of July.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed nearly 3,000 people, injured more than 9,000 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.