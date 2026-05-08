3 Israeli soldiers injured in drone attacks near Lebanon border, army says Explosive drones launched by Hezbollah strike northern Israel and southern Lebanon, Israeli army says

Three Israeli soldiers were injured Friday after Hezbollah drones struck areas in northern Israel and southern Lebanon, the Israeli army said.

The army said Hezbollah launched an explosive drone into northern Israel near the Lebanese border, seriously injuring one soldier and moderately wounding another.

Earlier Friday, Hezbollah drones also exploded near Israeli troops operating in southern Lebanon, moderately injuring another soldier, the army added.

There has been no immediate word from Hezbollah on the Israeli report yet.

Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli army also continues daily strikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages, echoing its years-long devastation of Gaza.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,727 people, wounded 8,438 and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the latest official figures.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, including territories it has held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 conflict. Israeli forces have also advanced roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) beyond the southern border during the latest conflict.

​​​​​​​

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul



​​​​​​​