Cargo vessel from Iran’s southern Sirik County struck by US projectile in Sea of Oman early Thursday, Iranian authorities say

3 injured in incidents linked to US strikes on Iran’s Tehran province Cargo vessel from Iran’s southern Sirik County struck by US projectile in Sea of Oman early Thursday, Iranian authorities say

Three people were injured in incidents linked to US strikes on the Iranian capital, the head of Tehran emergency services said on Thursday.

Mohammad Esmaeil Tavakoli, head of Tehran Province Emergency Services, said three people were wounded in US attacks in the province.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, emergency teams were dispatched to the affected areas and they provided the necessary medical assistance to the injured.

It said the US carried out strikes on several locations across Iran.

Damage was reported in a number of areas following the attacks, while emergency and public service agencies were placed on high alert, according to the report.

Meanwhile, a cargo vessel from Iran’s southern Sirik County was struck by what local authorities described as a US projectile in the Sea of Oman early Thursday, according to the ISNA news agency.

Reza Shahidian, governor of Sirik County in Hormozgan province, said the vessel, which was carrying essential goods, was traveling from Khasab in Oman to Sirik when it was hit around five nautical miles from Khasab Port.

Shahidian said the 150-ton vessel had five crew members on board, all of whom were rescued by passing vessels following the incident.

The rescued crew members were later transferred to Oman, according to the governor.

Separately, fishermen in Iran’s southern Hormozgan province were instructed to avoid the Strait of Hormuz until further notice, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

The head of the Hormozgan Fishermen’s Cooperative Union said all vessels and fishing operators must limit their activities to Iran’s territorial waters and remain within 12 nautical miles of the coast while complying with official directives.

Any navigation, activity or presence of vessels in the Strait of Hormuz has been strictly prohibited, and fishermen have been ordered not to approach or transit through the area until further notice, the outlet said.

Iranian media earlier reported explosions, air defense activity and airstrikes across parts of southern Iran, including Bandar Abbas, Minab, Jask, Qeshm and Sirik.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had launched additional “self-defense” strikes against multiple targets in Iran.

For its part, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said 18 major US military targets had been struck at Ali Al Salem and Ahmad Al Jaber air bases in Kuwait, Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, and a base hosting American fighter jets in Jordan.

The latest developments have heightened regional tensions following US strikes on southern Iran and Tehran’s subsequent announcement that it was closing the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic.