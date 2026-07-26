Pakistan and Qatar intensify diplomacy as pause in US bombing campaign raises hopes for renewed negotiations

2nd consecutive night passes without US, Iranian strikes after 2 weeks of bombardment as mediators intensify diplomacy Pakistan and Qatar intensify diplomacy as pause in US bombing campaign raises hopes for renewed negotiations

A second consecutive night passed without reported US or Iranian strikes after two weeks of sustained bombardment, as Pakistan and Qatar intensified mediation efforts to secure a broader de-escalation between Washington and Tehran.

No explosions or US air raids were recorded across Iran overnight into Sunday, according to an Anadolu tracking of developments after the previous night also passed without announced strikes.

The pause follows two weeks of US attacks targeting military infrastructure, coastal surveillance systems, missile and drone facilities, naval assets and logistics sites, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The latest lull comes as mediators Pakistan and Qatar have intensified the exchange of messages between the US and Iran after the two warring sides communicated their responses to a joint formula to end their months-long war, Pakistani government sources told Anadolu on Sunday.

Iranian military spokesperson Amir Mohammad Akraminia said Tehran's strategy in responding to recent US attacks is based on "retaliatory deterrence," suggesting Iran's military operations are directly tied to US actions.

"Over the past two nights, the Americans halted their attacks, and consequently Iran's counter-operations also stopped," the spokesperson said in comments carried by Iranian media, indicating that Tehran's pause in military action was a response to the suspension of US strikes rather than a broader de-escalation.

On Thursday, Iran’s Health Ministry said that 57 people were killed and 629 others were injured in the latest wave of US attacks.

Earlier this week, Islamabad and Doha proposed a joint de-escalation formula, urging the US and Iran to return to their pre-July 9 positions “as a first step” to resume stalled talks to permanently end the conflict, according to an official familiar with the matter.

Iran confirmed it received proposals from mediators aimed at de-escalating tensions and is reviewing them, while reaffirming its commitment to diplomacy amid an exchange of fire.

In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding that included a ceasefire following Qatari and Pakistani mediation, paving the way for negotiations on a final agreement to end the conflict.

However, US President Donald Trump declared the ceasefire over on July 8 after renewed military escalation.

Washington has demanded that Tehran halt attacks on commercial shipping and guarantee freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran has insisted that vessel transits be governed by a mechanism it administers through the strategic waterway along its coastline.

On Saturday, Trump directed the US military not to launch new strikes on Iran, ending nearly two weeks of daily attacks, Axios reported, citing sources familiar with the decision.