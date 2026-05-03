20 killed in Israeli attacks in Lebanon in last 24 hours, death toll nears 2,700 Health Ministry says 46 injured, taking number of injuries to 8,229

Israeli attacks killed 20 people in the last 24 hours in Lebanon, taking the country’s death toll since March 2 to 2,679, the Health Ministry said Sunday.

In a statement, the ministry said 46 people were also injured over the past day, bringing the number of injuries to 8,229 during the same period.

The Israeli attacks were the latest violations of a temporary ceasefire since April 17.

The Israeli army has escalated its air and ground attacks in Lebanon since a cross-border strike by Hezbollah on March 2. The assault has since displaced more than 1.6 million people, according to official Lebanese figures.

US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon on April 17, before he extended it by three weeks until May 17.