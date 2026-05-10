Attack hits motorcycle on road between Qlaileh and Deir Qanoun in Tyre, Lebanese media says

2 Syrians killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire Attack hits motorcycle on road between Qlaileh and Deir Qanoun in Tyre, Lebanese media says

Two Syrians were killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Sunday, in the latest violation of a temporary ceasefire, Lebanese media reported.

The state news agency NNA said the attack targeted a motorcycle on a road between the towns of Qlaileh and Deir Qanoun in Tyre, leaving two Syrian nationals dead.

NNA said civil defense teams were working to recover the bodies of the two victims in coordination with the Lebanese army.

According to Lebanese media, Israeli warplanes carried out nine airstrikes targeting various areas in southern Lebanon since dawn.

Despite the ceasefire in place since April 17, which was later extended to mid-May, the Israeli army continues to conduct daily strikes in Lebanon and exchange fire with Hezbollah.

Israel's attacks on Lebanon since March 2, soon after the Iran war began in late February, have killed more than 2,700 people, and displaced over 1 million. It also maintains a so-called "buffer zone" on Lebanese territory. The US is again hosting peace talks between the two countries on May 14-15 in Washington.