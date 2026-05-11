2 Syrian soldiers killed in attack on military bus in northeastern Syria Several soldiers also injured, according to Syrian Defense Ministry

Two Syrian soldiers were killed on Monday in an attack on a military transport bus in the countryside of Hasakah in northeastern Syria, the Defense Ministry said.

The SANA news agency, citing a ministry statement, said several other soldiers were also injured in the attack by unidentified assailants, without giving further details.

Despite an improvement in the security situation in Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime on Dec. 8, 2024, several regions in the country have still witnessed explosions and security incidents, some of which authorities describe as “terrorist acts.”

The Syrian government continues its efforts to stabilize the situation by pursuing remnants of the former regime accused of causing unrest in various areas, vowing that it will not allow any disruption to internal security and stability.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul