2 Palestinians killed, several injured in Israeli strike in Gaza City despite ceasefire Israeli aircraft struck guard post in Ansar area, says Gaza’s Interior Ministry

Two Palestinians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a security post west of Gaza City on Thursday, amid ongoing violations of last year’s ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.



The sources at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu that two dead bodies and several wounded people, some in critical condition, were brought to the hospital following the Israeli strike.



In a statement, Gaza’s Interior Ministry said Israeli aircraft targeted a guard post in the Ansar area west of Gaza City.​​​​​​​



The Israeli army has killed more than 72,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 172,000 in a deadly assault on Gaza since October 2023, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.