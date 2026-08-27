2 Palestinians killed in Khan Younis, Gaza City despite US-backed truce Palestinian killed near Khan Younis as Israeli forces strike tents sheltering displaced people

Two Palestinians were killed Thursday by separate Israeli attacks in Gaza City and Khan Younis, local medical sources told Anadolu, despite a ceasefire that ostensibly went into effect last October.

One Palestinian was killed -- and a number of others injured -- when Israeli forces targeted a tent sheltering displaced people near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

Earlier Thursday, a young Palestinian man was critically injured when an Israeli drone struck a home in the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, a source at the nearby Al-Shifa Hospital said.

The young man later died of his injuries, medical sources said.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, Israeli forces also shelled several areas east of Gaza City and Khan Younis.

Israel’s continued genocidal actions in the Gaza Strip have displaced hundreds of thousands of local residents, many of whom have sought refuge in temporary shelters and tents across the enclave.

Since a US-brokered ceasefire ostensibly took effect last October, more than 1,300 Palestinians have been killed and over 4,000 others injured, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Since October 2023, when Israel began its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, more than 73,400 Palestinians have been killed -- and over 174,400 injured -- by relentless Israeli attacks.