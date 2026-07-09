Strike hits courtyard of a home amid continued Israeli violations of Gaza’s ceasefire in place since October 2025

2 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on southern Gaza Strip residence Strike hits courtyard of a home amid continued Israeli violations of Gaza’s ceasefire in place since October 2025

Two Palestinians were killed Thursday in an Israeli drone strike on a home west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, medical sources said.

The attack came amid Israel’s continued violations of the ceasefire agreement, which has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

The bodies of the two victims were taken to Nasser Hospital after the strike targeted the courtyard of a home in the Batn al-Sameen area, medical sources told Anadolu.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said the latest figures showed that Israeli violations of the ceasefire had killed 1,084 Palestinians and injured 3,491 others as of Wednesday.​​​​​​​

Since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 173,000 injured, in addition to widespread destruction affecting about 90% of civilian infrastructure.





