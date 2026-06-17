At least 1,005 Palestinians killed, 3,157 injured since ceasefire, Health Ministry says

2 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in Gaza, death toll surpasses 73,000 At least 1,005 Palestinians killed, 3,157 injured since ceasefire, Health Ministry says

Two Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll since October 2023 to 73,016, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry said in its daily report that five more people were also wounded by Israeli fire since Tuesday, pushing the injuries to 173,265 since the start of the Israeli war nearly three years ago.

The casualties came despite a ceasefire in place in the Palestinian territory since Oct. 10, 2025.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 1,005 people have been killed and 3,157 others wounded since the ceasefire.

The agreement was reached after two years of Israel’s genocidal war, which began Oct. 8, 2023, and left, along with the casualties, widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure. The United Nations has estimated reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.