2 Palestinians killed, 6 injured in Israeli strike on Gaza displacement tents Attack hits Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, in latest reported ceasefire violation

Two Palestinians, including a woman, were killed and seven others injured on Saturday in an Israeli drone strike targeting two displacement tents west of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, in the latest reported violation of a ceasefire in place since October 2025.

Islam Hassan Abu Shamala, a Palestinian woman, was among those killed in the strike, while seven others were injured, medical sources told Anadolu.

Witnesses said an Israeli drone struck two adjacent tents on Al-Rashid Street near the entrance to Roni Street in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis.

They added that the strike destroyed both tents, damaged nearby shelters, and caused multiple casualties in the area.

The targeted location lies outside the zone of Israeli military deployment and control under the terms of the ceasefire agreement, according to witnesses.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli occupiers’ ceasefire violations have killed 1,031 Palestinians and injured 3,309 others as of Thursday.

More than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed, over 173,000 others injured, and around 90% of civilian infrastructure has been destroyed since the start of the war in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023, according to local authorities.

*Writing by Mohammad Sio in Istanbul