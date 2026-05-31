Israeli attacks killed 930, injured 2,819 since ceasefire took effect more than 7 months ago

2 Palestinians killed, 24 others injured in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza despite ceasefire Israeli attacks killed 930, injured 2,819 since ceasefire took effect more than 7 months ago

Two Palestinians were killed and 24 others, including children, were injured on Sunday in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip, amid continued violations of an ongoing ceasefire, medical sources said.

An Israeli drone struck a gathering of beachgoers inside the fishermen's port on the coast of Gaza City, leaving two people dead and 18 others injured, including some in critical condition, the sources told Anadolu.

Several children were among those injured in the attack, the sources said.

Two Palestinians were also wounded in an Israeli artillery strike that targeted the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, the sources said.

The attacks came shortly after four people were injured, including a child and a woman, in a drone strike on a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

In the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb on a tent sheltering displaced people, but no injuries were reported.

Israeli attacks have killed 930 Palestinians and injured 2,819 since a ceasefire took effect more than seven months ago, according to the Gaza Media Office.

The ceasefire halted Tel Aviv's two-year genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injuring more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

*Writing by Rasa Evrensel and Rania Abushamala in Istanbul