Palestinian Red Crescent Society says 15-year-old among those wounded in Al-Amari refugee camp in Al-Bireh

2 Palestinians, including child, injured by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank Palestinian Red Crescent Society says 15-year-old among those wounded in Al-Amari refugee camp in Al-Bireh

Two Palestinians, including a child, were injured by Israeli army fire in the city of Al-Bireh in the central West Bank on Saturday, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The society said in a statement that its crews treated two people wounded by live ammunition in the Al-Amari refugee camp in Al-Bireh.

One of those injured was a 15-year-old child, while the other, a young man, was shot in the foot, it said, adding that both were transferred to a hospital.

Israeli forces conduct military incursions across the occupied West Bank on a near-daily basis, often involving gunfire, home raids and arrests.

​​​​​​​Since the start of Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023, the Israeli army and occupiers have stepped up attacks across the occupied West Bank, alongside the expansion of illegal settlements and increased restrictions on Palestinian movement.