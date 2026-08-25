At least 1,286 Palestinians killed, 4,257 injured by Israeli fire since October ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry

2 Palestinians die of injuries from Israeli fire amid Gaza ceasefire violations At least 1,286 Palestinians killed, 4,257 injured by Israeli fire since October ceasefire, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry

Two Palestinians died Tuesday of wounds from Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip, as Israel continued its daily violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since last October, a medical source said.

The source said that one Palestinian died from injuries sustained in Israeli shelling west of Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Monday.

Another Palestinian had died from serious injuries sustained in an Israeli strike on the Al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Younis several days earlier, the same source said.

Meanwhile, local sources told Anadolu that Israeli military vehicles opened heavy fire toward homes and tents sheltering displaced civilians in areas south of Khan Younis.

Israeli artillery also fired shells toward the Bureij refugee camp and the area around the Wadi Gaza bridge in central Gaza.

In northern Gaza, Israeli vehicles opened heavy fire toward Palestinian homes in Beit Lahia amid intense artillery shelling, eyewitnesses said.

The attacks came despite US President Donald Trump’s call for Israel to stop strikes on Gaza.

In an interview with Fox News on Aug. 17, Trump said “Israelis should not be striking in Gaza. Hamas agreed to lay down their weapons” under his plan to end the war in the enclave.

Despite the Oct. 10, 2025 ceasefire, Israeli violations have killed 1,286 Palestinians and injured 4,257 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 174,000 others in a brutal offensive in Gaza since October 2023.