Israeli army arrests 3 Palestinians, raids homes and demolishes one of them, local sources tell Anadolu

2 Palestinian women, 1 girl injured in Israeli army raid in occupied West Bank Israeli army arrests 3 Palestinians, raids homes and demolishes one of them, local sources tell Anadolu

Two Palestinian women and a girl were injured Thursday by Israeli army gunfire in Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank, local sources told Anadolu.

Israeli forces raided the town of Al-Karmil, south of Hebron, deployed troops in its streets and stormed homes, turning some of them into military posts, the sources said.

The forces opened live fire at a vehicle carrying several women, injuring two women and a girl to varying degrees, according to the sources.

Also in Hebron governorate, Israeli military vehicles began demolishing a house in the village of Karma, south of Dura, after raiding the area.

The reason for the demolition was not immediately clear.

Separately, Israeli forces arrested a young Palestinian man after raiding and searching his family home in Al-Rashaydeh village, east of Bethlehem.

The forces also raided the city of Beit Jala and the towns of Al-Khader, Za'tara, Dar Salah and Al-Ubeidiya, as well as Al-Shawawra village, with no further arrests reported.

In Qalqilya governorate in the northern occupied West Bank, Israeli forces arrested two Palestinians after raiding and searching their homes.

The Israeli army also raided the town of Tammun, southeast of Tubas, and searched several homes, most belonging to families of former prisoners.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupiers stepped up their activities in areas of Bethlehem governorate.

In the Ash Gharab area east of Beit Sahour, occupiers raised Israeli flags along a road, local residents said.

The move followed the establishment of a settlement outpost in the area.

Local sources said occupiers have continued expanding the outpost by installing additional mobile homes under the protection of Israeli forces.

The occupied West Bank has witnessed continued escalation in occupier attacks and Israeli military operations since the start of Israel’s genocide in Gaza on Oct. 8, 2023.

The escalation has come alongside the expansion of settlement outposts, construction of roads and increased restrictions on Palestinian movement.

