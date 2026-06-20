Israeli attacks targeted Kfarrumman–Nabatieh road, town of Touline in Marjayoun, says Lebanese army

2 Lebanese soldiers killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, violating ceasefire Israeli attacks targeted Kfarrumman–Nabatieh road, town of Touline in Marjayoun, says Lebanese army

Two Lebanese soldiers were killed on Saturday in two separate Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese army said in a statement.

The army said Jamil Nahhal was killed in an Israeli airstrike while traveling on the Kfarrumman–Nabatieh road in southern Lebanon.

The “brutal Israeli occupiers’ attacks continue against Lebanon,” the army said, noting that the latest escalation has affected wide areas in the south and extended to the Bekaa Valley, causing additional deaths and injuries and inflicting significant damage to property.

It warned that the continued attacks could obstruct efforts aimed at restoring stability in the country.

In a separate statement, the army said First Sergeant Ali Ibrahim died of wounds sustained in an Israeli airstrike on the town of Touline in Marjayoun on June 19.

Since early Saturday, the death toll from Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon has risen to at least 28, despite a ceasefire and the US-Iran agreement, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

Lebanese authorities say Israel’s military offensive in Lebanon has killed more than 3,980 people, injured over 12,000 others and displaced over 1 million residents since March 2.

The latest attacks came after Israel’s Channel 12 on Friday quoted an unnamed official confirming reports that a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah had begun at 4 pm local time (1300GMT).

A senior US official also confirmed the ceasefire in a statement to Anadolu.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.