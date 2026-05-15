Attacks come hours after overnight Israeli strike on town of Harouf that killed 4 people

2 killed, as many injured in fresh Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon Attacks come hours after overnight Israeli strike on town of Harouf that killed 4 people

Two people were killed and two others injured on Friday in fresh Israeli drone strikes on southern Lebanon, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

The agency said an Israeli drone carried out a two-wave strike targeting a vehicle near the Husseiniya club in the city of Nabatieh before noon.

The attack killed two people and wounded another while they were in the area to collect food aid, the report said.

The strike also damaged three ambulances belonging to Nabatieh emergency services, including one that was completely disabled. No injuries were reported among rescue crews.

The attacks come despite a third round of US-mediated talks between Israel and Lebanon that wrapped up Thursday after a full day of negotiations at the State Department, with negotiations set to continue Friday, a senior State Department official told Anadolu. Two rounds were held on April 14 and 23 as a prelude to peace negotiations.

In a separate incident, another Israeli drone strike targeted the western neighborhood near the industrial zone in the town of Kfarreman, injuring one person, according to the agency.

NNA also said the final death toll from an Israeli “massacre” in the town of Harouf overnight had risen to four.

According to the report, Israeli warplanes struck the house where they were gathered, destroying it completely.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 2,896 people, injured over 8,824, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the country’s population, according to Lebanese officials.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and exchanges of fire with Hezbollah despite a ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and later extended until May 17.