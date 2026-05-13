Hezbollah’s drones, particularly those using fiber-optic technology, have increasingly posed challenge for Israel

2 Israeli soldiers injured in explosive drone blast near Lebanon border Hezbollah’s drones, particularly those using fiber-optic technology, have increasingly posed challenge for Israel

The Israeli army said Wednesday that two soldiers were injured when an explosive-laden drone detonated in a border area in northern Israel.

According to Israel’s public broadcaster, the army said that “two soldiers sustained moderate and light injuries after an explosive drone exploded near the border with Lebanon overnight.”

It also said that the Israeli Air Force intercepted a “suspicious aerial target” detected over the area where its forces are operating in southern Lebanon on Wednesday morning.

The Lebanese group Hezbollah’s drones, particularly those using fiber-optic technology, have increasingly posed a challenge for Israel and a direct threat to Israeli troops and occupiers.

In late April, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that Hezbollah’s missiles and drones constituted “two major threats,” and called on military commanders to address them.

Israel has been conducting a broad offensive in Lebanon since March 2, killing and injuring thousands, and displacing more than 1.6 million people, according to Lebanese authorities.

Although a ceasefire has been in effect since April 17, Israeli forces have continued operations in southern Lebanon, including demolitions, destruction of homes, and forced displacement from dozens of villages, citing what they describe as Hezbollah military infrastructure.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 conflict, while its forces have advanced up to around 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) inside Lebanese territory during the current offensive.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul