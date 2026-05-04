Authorities say expatriate workers wounded in Bukha incident as investigation launched, without providing further details

2 injured in Oman after residential building attacked amid renewed regional tensions Authorities say expatriate workers wounded in Bukha incident as investigation launched, without providing further details

Two people were injured after a residential building was targeted in northern Oman, the official Oman News Agency reported Monday.

Citing a security source, the agency said the building — housing employees of a company — was struck in the Tebat area of the State of Bukha, resulting in moderate injuries to two expatriates.

The incident also caused damage to four vehicles and shattered windows of a nearby house, the report said.

Authorities said relevant agencies have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the attack.

No further details were immediately available about the source of the attack, but it comes amid renewed regional tensions after the UAE said it detected four cruise missiles launched from Iran toward the country, with three intercepted over its territorial waters and a fourth falling into the sea.



The escalation was followed by a drone strike from Iran that caused a major fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, according to the Fujairah Media Office.

Regional tensions have escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, triggering retaliation from Tehran against Israel, as well as US allies in the Gulf, along with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.



Since April 13, the US has enforced a naval blockade targeting Iranian maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

A two-week ceasefire became effective on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by direct talks in Islamabad on April 11, but no agreement was reached on a lasting truce.



US President Donald Trump later extended the ceasefire without setting a new deadline, following a request from Pakistan.

