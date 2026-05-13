2 children among 9 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon Israeli airstrikes hit coastal areas along highway linking Beirut to Sidon, Health Ministry says

Nine people, including two children, were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon on Wednesday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire deal, the Health Ministry and local media said.

In a statement, the ministry said three Israeli airstrikes targeted the coastal areas of Barja, Jiyeh and Saadiyat along the highway linking Beirut to Sidon and southern Lebanon, killing eight people, including two children.

Another drone strike targeted a vehicle near the Rafic Hariri Sports City, north of Sidon, killing one person and injured another, the state news agency NNA reported.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 2,840 people, injured over 8,690, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the Lebanese officials.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and fire exchanges with the Lebanese group Hezbollah despite a ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and extended until May 17.