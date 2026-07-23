Humanitarian aid credited with improving conditions, but report warns gains remain fragile, as 74,200 children under 5 could require treatment for acute malnutrition

1.4M people in Gaza expected to face 'high levels of acute food insecurity' by year's-end: IPC Humanitarian aid credited with improving conditions, but report warns gains remain fragile, as 74,200 children under 5 could require treatment for acute malnutrition

An estimated 1.4 million people in Gaza are expected to face "high levels of acute food insecurity" through December, up from 1.2 million from mid-April to June, despite improvements driven by humanitarian assistance, according to a new Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis released on Thursday.

The IPC said the number of people experiencing crisis (Phase 3) or worse conditions is projected to rise to 67% of Gaza's population, while 212,000 people are expected to remain in emergency (Phase 4). All five of Gaza’s governorates are classified as being in crisis.

The report said expanded humanitarian assistance following last October’s ceasefire helped improve food security and nutrition, with food aid reaching about 1.49 million people in May. It warned, however, that rations remain insufficient, livelihoods have collapsed, and 83% of households report having no source of income, leaving most families dependent on external assistance.

The IPC cautioned that recent gains remain "highly fragile" as humanitarian assistance has declined since February due to funding constraints and uncertainty surrounding the operations of international aid groups. It warned that, without humanitarian food assistance, an estimated 1.9 million people — about 90% of Gaza's population — will face high levels of acute food insecurity through December.

The report also projected that 74,200 children under 5 would require treatment for acute malnutrition by April 2027, including 11,432 severe cases.

It stressed that only one in five children in Gaza currently has access to an adequate diet due to the limited availability of nutritious food, while nearly half of households receive less than 15 liters of water per person per day for all uses.

Meanwhile, 24,600 pregnant and breastfeeding women need urgent nutritional support.

The report underscored that recovery remains constrained by widespread destruction, with nearly 75% of homes and 70% of roads, 95% of agricultural infrastructure, and 92% of businesses damaged or destroyed since the war began, leaving households with few opportunities to restore livelihoods.

It also cited a joint World Bank, European Union, and UN assessment saying that since Israel’s attacks on Gaza starting on Oct. 7, 2023, there has been an estimated $35.2 billion in damage to physical infrastructure, $22.7 billion in economic losses, and $71.4 billion in recovery and reconstruction needs, underscoring the scale of the territory's devastation.

The IPC called for sustained humanitarian access, expanded nutrition programs, and a permanent cessation of hostilities to prevent a reversal of recent improvements.

According to the report, armed violence has continued despite the October 2025 ceasefire, with drone strikes, airstrikes, and shelling persisting. It estimated that more than 900 civilians have been killed since the ceasefire agreement began.