2 killed, 23 injured in strike near Jabal Amel Hospital in Tyre, Lebanese media says

14 killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations 2 killed, 23 injured in strike near Jabal Amel Hospital in Tyre, Lebanese media says

At least 14 people were killed and dozens were injured on Monday in a series of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, in the latest deadly violation of an ongoing ceasefire agreement.

An Israeli strike hit a building and a parking lot at the Maarka junction near Jabal Amel Hospital in Tyre, killing two people and injuring 23 others, the state news agency NNA said.

The attack caused extensive damage to the hospital, according to an Anadolu reporter.

One person was killed and another wounded in an Israeli strike in the town of Chehabiyeh in the Tyre district, NNA said.

A drone strike hit a vehicle on the Zefta–Nabatieh road, killing the driver and injuring a medic who was nearby, the outlet said.

Two more people were killed when an Israeli drone struck their vehicle in the southern town of Braiqaa, while a Syrian national was killed in a separate strike near Sheikh Ragheb Harb Hospital in the town of Toul.

Five people were also killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes in the town of Kfar Sir in southern Lebanon, NNA said.

Another Israeli strike killed two people in the town of Zebdine, the same source said.​​​​​​​

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite the ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was extended for 45 days following indirect talks mediated by the US.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,400 people across the country.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala and Rasa Evrensel in Istanbul.