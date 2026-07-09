11 Palestinians killed, 20 injured in Israeli strikes in Gaza amid ceasefire violations

[1/12] GAZA CITY, GAZA, PALESTINE - JULY9: Residents attempt to extinguish the fire that broke out in the vehicle following the attack after an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle killing at least one Palestinian and injuring several others in western Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine, on July 9, 2026.

[2/12] GAZA CITY, GAZA, PALESTINE - JULY9: Residents attempt to extinguish the fire that broke out in the vehicle following the attack after an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle killing at least one Palestinian and injuring several others in western Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine, on July 9, 2026.

[3/12] GAZA CITY, GAZA, PALESTINE - JULY9: Residents attempt to extinguish the fire that broke out in the vehicle following the attack after an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle killing at least one Palestinian and injuring several others in western Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine, on July 9, 2026.

[4/12] GAZA CITY, GAZA, PALESTINE - JULY9: Palestinians gather at the scene after an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle killing at least one Palestinian and injuring several others in western Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine, on July 9, 2026.

[5/12] GAZA CITY, GAZA, PALESTINE - JULY9: Palestinians gather at the scene after an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle killing at least one Palestinian and injuring several others in western Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine, on July 9, 2026.

[6/12] GAZA CITY, GAZA, PALESTINE - JULY9: Palestinians gather at the scene after an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle killing at least one Palestinian and injuring several others in western Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine, on July 9, 2026.

[7/12] GAZA CITY, GAZA, PALESTINE - JULY9: Palestinians gather at the scene after an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle killing at least one Palestinian and injuring several others in western Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine, on July 9, 2026.

[8/12] GAZA CITY, GAZA, PALESTINE - JULY9: Palestinians gather at the scene after an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle killing at least one Palestinian and injuring several others in western Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine, on July 9, 2026.

[9/12] GAZA CITY, GAZA, PALESTINE - JULY9: Palestinians gather at the scene after an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle killing at least one Palestinian and injuring several others in western Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine, on July 9, 2026.

[10/12] GAZA CITY, GAZA, PALESTINE - JULY9: Palestinians gather at the scene after an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle killing at least one Palestinian and injuring several others in western Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine, on July 9, 2026.

[11/12] GAZA CITY, GAZA, PALESTINE - JULY9: Palestinians gather at the scene after an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle killing at least one Palestinian and injuring several others in western Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine, on July 9, 2026.

[12/12] GAZA CITY, GAZA, PALESTINE - JULY9: Palestinians gather at the scene after an Israeli drone strike targeted a civilian vehicle killing at least one Palestinian and injuring several others in western Gaza City, Gaza, Palestine, on July 9, 2026.