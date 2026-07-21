Ministry says 42 people injured in last 24 hours, taking injuries to nearly 174,000

10 more Gazans killed by Israeli fire, death toll nears 73,300: Health Ministry Ministry says 42 people injured in last 24 hours, taking injuries to nearly 174,000

Ten Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the last 24 hours in the Gaza Strip, taking the death toll since October 2023 to 73,293, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry said the new fatalities included nine people killed by Israeli forces and one person who died of wounds sustained in a previous attack.

The ministry said that 42 more people were also injured since Monday, pushing the injuries to 173,906.

According to the ministry, many victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads, as ambulance and civil defense teams are still unable to reach them.

The Israeli army has continued its daily attacks in Gaza despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, killing 1,168 Palestinians and injuring 3,798 others, according to the Health Ministry.

​​​​​​​The Israeli war since October 2023 has left the Gaza Strip in ruins amid catastrophic humanitarian conditions for the territory’s 2.4 million population.