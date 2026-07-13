1 killed, 4 injured in US strike on water pumping station in southwest Iran Iranian official says attack targeted agricultural water facility in Mahshahr

One person was killed and four others were injured in a US strike targeting an agricultural water pumping station in Iran’s southwestern Khuzestan province early Monday, according to a provincial official.

Khuzestan Deputy Governor Valiollah Hayati said the strike hit the facility in Mahshahr County, killing a security guard working at the station and wounding four others, the semi-official Mehr News Agency reported.

He said the injured were receiving medical treatment, without providing further details on the extent of their injuries.

The attack was part of a new wave of US strikes reported across southern Iran early Monday, including in Bandar Abbas, Sirik, Qeshm Island, Jask, Bushehr and Kangan.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest strikes were intended to further degrade what it described as Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

