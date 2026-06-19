Israel never asked US to fight with Tel Aviv in Lebanon, in Syria, in Gaza, and 'will not move from the security zones,' Katz says

‘No one can tell us what to do,’ Israeli defense minister says amid US criticism Israel never asked US to fight with Tel Aviv in Lebanon, in Syria, in Gaza, and 'will not move from the security zones,' Katz says

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said late Thursday that Israel would respond immediately and with force if Iran attacks, saying that “no one can tell us what to do,” according to Israeli media.

“If Iran attacks us, we will act immediately and respond with force. No one can tell us what to do, and we have proven that,” Katz said in an interview with Channel 14.

“All the capabilities exist and are being built,” Katz added, saying Israel could “respond immediately or act later.”

“We never asked the US to fight with us against Hezbollah in Lebanon, against jihadist elements in Syria or against Hamas in Gaza,” Katz claimed. “We do that alone.”

“We expected, and still expect, that the US will back our right and give us a diplomatic umbrella, not a military one, to act against all these enemies,” he added.

“In Lebanon, in Syria and in Gaza, we will not move from the security zones,” Katz said. “Not in Syria, not in Gaza and not in Lebanon, we will not leave there under any circumstances.”

The statement came days after the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding to end fighting on all fronts, including Lebanon. Israeli officials criticized the decision and vowed not to follow the provisions of the agreement, drawing a strong response from US Vice President JD Vance.

Speaking at the White House earlier Thursday, Vance sharply criticized members of the Israeli government who attacked the understanding reached between Washington and Tehran, saying: “If I were in the Cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world.”

Vance said some members of the Israeli government “very personally attacked the President of the United States.”

The Pakistani mediator officially announced that the memorandum had entered into force, with Iran set to begin reopening the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic in exchange for the US starting to lift its naval blockade on Tehran.

Despite a US-Iran agreement reported to include provisions aimed at ending hostilities in Lebanon, Israeli strikes continued after midnight.

According to the latest official figures, Israel's military offensive in Lebanon since March 2 has killed 3,912 people, injured 11,873 others and displaced more than one million residents.

Israel also maintains a presence in Syria. Despite the new Syrian administration not issuing threats toward Israel, Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes in Syria since the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, killing civilians and targeting military sites, equipment and ammunition.

In addition, Israel occupies Palestinian and Lebanese lands and refuses to withdraw or allow the establishment of a Palestinian state, as stipulated in relevant UN resolutions.