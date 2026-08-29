Attacks come amid continued Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement in effect since last October

Israeli attacks across Gaza kill 4 Palestinians, injure 11 Attacks come amid continued Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement in effect since last October

Four Palestinians were killed and 11 others injured on Saturday in Israeli attacks targeting several areas of the Gaza Strip in the latest violation of an ongoing ceasefire, medical sources told Anadolu.

In the latest attack, a Palestinian was killed and four others were injured in an Israeli drone strike in central Khan Younis.

Separately, two Palestinians were killed and two others wounded in an airstrike targeting an electric bicycle belonging to a private delivery company in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City.

Three Palestinians were also injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a medicine warehouse at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip, the sources added.

The sources said the three Palestinians were inside the hospital when the strike hit the medicine warehouse.

One Palestinian was also killed and another seriously injured by Israeli gunfire targeting farmers as they worked on their farmland east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, the sources added.

Witnesses said an Israeli quadcopter drone opened fire on the victim while he was working on his farmland.

In Khan Younis, one person was injured in an Israeli drone strike targeting a person inside a camp for displaced people in the Al-Ard al-Tayyiba area of Al-Mawasi.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, as many as 1,313 Palestinians have been killed and 4,361 others injured in Israeli violations since the truce last October. Overall, Israel’s war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed at least 73,449 people, and injured 174,472 others.