Israeli airstrikes kill at least 14, injure 13 in southern Lebanon Separate strike kills 2 paramedics in Nabatieh

At least 14 people were killed, including two civil defense workers, and 13 others injured on Tuesday in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire, according to official Lebanese media.

An overnight Israeli airstrike targeting an inhabited house in Lebanon's southern town of Kfar Dounine has killed at least six people and injured seven others, the National News Agency (NNA) said. The wounded were taken to hospitals in Tyre.

Israeli artillery shells also targeted the outskirts of the towns of Mansouri and Majdal Zoun at dawn.

In a separate incident, NNA reported that a Syrian man was killed and his wife wounded after an Israeli drone struck their motorcycle on the Tayr Debba-Hammadiya road in the Tyre district of southern Lebanon.

Two paramedics from the Nabatieh regional civil defense center were killed and another was injured in an Israeli strike while they were evacuating an injured person following an earlier Israeli raid in Nabatieh, said the agency.

A young civilian was also killed in the same strike, it added.

Israeli warplanes also carried out 11 airstrikes across the Nabatieh district in southern Lebanon, NNA said.

One strike targeted areas between the towns of Zawtar al-Sharqiya, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Kfartebnit, as well as the towns of Jebchit, Qsaybeh, and Harouf, in addition to the city of Nabatieh.

Jebchit alone was hit by five airstrikes, while three raids targeted Nabatieh City.

An air raid on Jebchit killed three people and wounded four others.

The Israeli strikes on Jebchit also resulted in the death of one Lebanese soldier, according to the army.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed more than 2,840 people, injured over 8,690, and displaced more than 1.6 million, about one-fifth of the population, according to the Lebanese officials.

The Israeli army continues daily strikes in Lebanon and fire exchanges with the Lebanese group Hezbollah despite a ceasefire that was announced on April 17 and extended until May 17.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 conflict, while its forces have advanced up to around 10 kilometers inside Lebanese territory during the current offensive.