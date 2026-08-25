Israel continues to flagrantly violate ceasefire that went into effect last October

7 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza Israel continues to flagrantly violate ceasefire that went into effect last October

At least seven Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, a local medical source said, as Israeli forces carried out attacks despite a ceasefire that took effect last October.

The latest casualties included two people who succumbed to injuries sustained in earlier Israeli strikes.

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu that the bodies of three Palestinians had been brought to the hospital following an Israeli strike on a home in Beit Lahia.

Local eyewitnesses said the targeted home was located near Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Beit Lahia Project area.

The strike also wounded several others.

It was not immediately clear what kind of munitions were used in the strike.

A medical source later told Anadolu that Taher Aouni Attallah died from critical wounds sustained in the attack.

Earlier Tuesday, a Palestinian man was killed in an Israeli drone strike in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to a medical source.

On the same day, two Palestinians died after having been struck by Israeli gunfire, the source said.

The source added that another Palestinian had succumbed to injuries sustained from Israeli shelling west of Khan Younis on Monday.

Another Palestinian died from injuries suffered in an Israeli strike on the Al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Younis several days earlier, the source said.

Meanwhile, local sources said Israeli military vehicles opened fire on homes and tents sheltering displaced people south of Khan Younis.

Israeli artillery also reportedly targeted the Bureij refugee camp and areas near the Wadi Gaza Bridge in the central Gaza Strip.

In the north, Israeli vehicles opened fire on Palestinian homes in Beit Lahia amid intense artillery barrages, eyewitnesses said.

The ongoing attacks come despite US President Donald Trump’s earlier call for Israel to halt strikes on Gaza.

In an interview with Fox News on Aug. 17, Trump said that Israel “should not be striking in Gaza.”

“Hamas agreed to lay down their weapons” under the terms of a US-backed peace plan, he added.

Since a US-brokered ceasefire agreement took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, Israeli attacks have killed 1,296 Palestinians and injured 4,296 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 174,000 others in its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.