At least 3,123 killed, 9,506 injured since start of Israeli assaults on Lebanon in March

15 killed, dozens injured in fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire At least 3,123 killed, 9,506 injured since start of Israeli assaults on Lebanon in March

At least 15 people were killed and dozens of others injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting southern Lebanon on Saturday, Lebanon’s Health Ministry and National News Agency (NNA) said.

In the latest attacks, five people, including children, were killed and several others were injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential building in the town of Seir al-Gharbiya in southern Lebanon’s Nabatieh district.

At least 25 medical, nursing and administrative staff members at Hiram Hospital in southern Lebanon were injured in Israeli airstrikes targeting the immediate vicinity of the facility.

In a statement, the ministry said the strikes caused “various injuries” among staff members at the hospital in the Tyre district and resulted in “severe damage” to the facility.

“This is the second time in less than two months that the hospital has been exposed to such dangers due to repeated Israeli attacks,” the statement said.

The ministry said the strikes constitute “additional evidence of the Israeli enemy’s violation of international humanitarian law, which stipulates the protection of health facilities.”

Israeli strikes targeting an orchard in the Baqbouq area north of the southern Lebanese city of Tyre killed five people and injured two others. The body of a woman remained trapped under the rubble due to the intensity of the airstrikes.

In a separate attack, an Israeli drone strike on the road between the towns of Ain Baal and Housh in the Tyre district killed one person.

Another Israeli strike targeted the town of Deir Qanoun al-Nahr in the Tyre district overnight, completely destroying a house and killing four people.

At least 3,123 people have been killed, 9,506 injured and more than 1.6 million displaced since the start of Israeli assaults on Lebanon in March, according to Lebanese Health Ministry.

Israeli attacks continue across Lebanon​​​​​​​ despite a US-mediated ceasefire that formally came into effect on April 17 and was later extended until the beginning of July.