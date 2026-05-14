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Turkish president visits Alem.AI Center with counterpart Tokayev during Kazakhstan trip
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Passengers evacuated from Bordeaux cruise ship after norovirus outbreak: WHO
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Xi, Trump agree Hormuz must remain open, says White House
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