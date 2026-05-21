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2 police officers injured in Jan 6 US Capitol riot sue to block Trump's $1.8B 'slush fund' for 'insurrectionists'
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US military boards Iranian-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman, releases after search
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Trump gives Iran deal ‘one shot’ as Tehran warns of wider war