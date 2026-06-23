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US launches 'monitoring mechanism' to track fighting in Lebanon
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UN chief warns of multifaceted crises for developing nations amid energy shock
India, US hold fresh trade talks in New Delhi
Iranian president arrives in Pakistan on 1st overseas trip since war with US, Israel
Israeli fire kills 2 in southern Lebanese Nabatieh despite ceasefire: Reports
Netanyahu says Israel must 'break free from dependence' after tensions with Trump administration
Russia says ready to take all measures to protect Belarus
Jerusalem's Catholic, Greek Orthodox patriarchs visit Gaza with ‘message of hope’ amid humanitarian crisis
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