US, Iran to discuss ballistic missile program, nuclear issue in 'next 60 days': Pakistani premier

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the US and Iran will discuss the nuclear issue, ballistic missiles, and frozen Iranian assets in the technical-level talks to reach a permanent agreement, following "successful" Switzerland talks.

"The two sides will (now) be discussing the nuclear issue, frozen assets, and ballistic missile issues in the next 60 days. We hope that the MoU will turn into a long-lasting agreement in the next 60 days,” Sharif told lawmakers during his address to the National Assembly.

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