Trump says US-Iran peace deal reached, announces reopening of Strait of Hormuz

US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement with Iran had been finalized and said he was authorizing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of a US naval blockade.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!," Trump declared in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade," he added.

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