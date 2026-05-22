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Protesters in Greenland denounce opening of new US consulate
Israeli artillery targets area in southern Syria
Iran-US talks continue with Pakistan’s mediation, Iranian media reports
US Congressman slams Democrats’ post-election ‘autopsy’ report for omitting Gaza genocide
EU Council president sees Mexico as a key ally for UN reform
4 killed in Israeli strike on emergency center in southern Lebanon
‘They made us crawl’: Gaza flotilla activist recounts abuse in Israeli custody
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Iran-US talks continue with Pakistan’s mediation, Iranian media reports
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