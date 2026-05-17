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Major fire breaks out in northern Moscow, engulfing 300 square meters
Iranian president praises neighbors for preventing ‘misuse of territory’ against Iran
WHO declares Ebola outbreak in DR Congo, Uganda a global health emergency
4 Israeli soldiers injured in bomb blast in southern Lebanon
Azerbaijani president discusses bilateral cooperation with Eswatini’s king, Kenyan president in Baku
London exhibit revisits Turkish-Arab modernist Fahrelnissa Zeid’s legacy
Police arrest 43 in central London to prevent clashes during rival protests
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UK deploys low-cost anti-drone missile system to Middle East
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US outlines 5 conditions for Iran deal: Report