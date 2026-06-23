Trump says released Iranian funds to be used to buy US goods

US president says escrowed money to be used exclusively for purchase of American corn, wheat, medical supplies to address 'humanitarian crisis'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said any Iranian funds released by the US Treasury will be strictly controlled and limited to the purchase of American-made humanitarian goods.

“The money and/or sanctions that the U.S. Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the U.S.A., and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He noted that the funds would support American farmers through the export of corn, wheat, and soybeans, which he claimed "are desperately needed" by Iran because of "a humanitarian crisis."

The directive follows the Treasury Department's issuance of a temporary 60-day license for Iranian oil sales as part of a new nuclear framework.

In a separate post, Trump claimed that a record-breaking 19 million barrels of oil flowed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, asserting that prices "tumble," and the world becomes safer.

The US president also asserted that Tehran has “fully and completely agreed” to the highest level of nuclear inspections indefinitely to ensure “nuclear honesty.” Trump warned that further negotiations would have been impossible without this commitment, though Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei appeared to rule out allowing International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to visit facilities targeted during the US-Israeli military offensive.

Trump said he has agreed to allow the Strait of Hormuz to remain open, based on what he described as “major concessions” from Iran, but noted all US ships will remain in position should it be necessary to restart the restriction. Such a move currently seems “highly unlikely," he added.