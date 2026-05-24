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Congressional Black Caucus urges Trump administration to end Cuba oil blockade amid humanitarian crisis
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Iran agrees on plan to end fighting, reopening Hormuz: Report
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#BREAKING President Erdogan says Türkiye seeks new era in which regional countries do not pose threats to one another, stresses that just peace would have no losers
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Trump says he is ‘50-50’ on Iran deal or strikes, decision by Sunday: Report
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Trump says agreement with Iran ‘has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization’