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Canada summons Israeli ambassador over 'mistreatment' of activists aboard Global Sumud Flotilla
Belgium summons Israeli ambassador for 'deeply disturbing’, ‘unacceptable' treatment of Gaza flotilla activists
Can Europe's push to ban social media for children actually work?
Spain summons Israeli charge d’affaires over ‘monstrous’ treatment of Gaza flotilla activists
Trump says he will speak to Taiwan’s Lai on arms deal after meeting Xi
Türkiye condemns Israeli minister for violence against detained Global Sumud Flotilla participants
Putin departs for Russia after talks with Xi during 2-day trip to China
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South Korean oil tanker passing via Hormuz in coordination with Iran: Foreign minister
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Trump gives Iran deal ‘one shot’ as Tehran warns of wider war